Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOLF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised Wolfspeed to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

WOLF traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.22. 4,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,235. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.39.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

