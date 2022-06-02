Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Raised to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

WOLF opened at $73.88 on Thursday. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $142.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.39.

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

