World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Wolfe Research

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

WWE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $67.08 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,283,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

