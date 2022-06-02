WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. WSFS Financial has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 122,705 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

