WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,177,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $42.37 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.