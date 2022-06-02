WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$175.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.09.

WSPOF stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.35.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

