WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$180.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.83.

WSPOF stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.35. 223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530. WSP Global has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

