WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$185.00 at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$197.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.09.
Shares of WSPOF stock traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35.
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
