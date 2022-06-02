WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Cut to C$190.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WSP. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$4.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$150.76. The company had a trading volume of 146,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

