WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$170.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at ATB Capital to C$170.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WSP Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$186.08.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP traded up C$3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$150.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,809. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$150.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$164.07. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global (Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.