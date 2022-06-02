WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$175.00 at Scotiabank

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$183.85.

Shares of WSP stock traded up C$4.18 on Thursday, reaching C$150.76. 146,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,046. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$130.65 and a 52 week high of C$187.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$150.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$164.07.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

