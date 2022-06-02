WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$199.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$150.76. 146,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$150.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$164.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a PE ratio of 37.02. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

