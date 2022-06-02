WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$180.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.85.

TSE:WSP traded up C$4.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$150.76. 146,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$164.07.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

