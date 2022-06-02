WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$182.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$182.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.
WSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$183.85.
Shares of TSE:WSP traded up C$4.18 on Thursday, hitting C$150.76. 146,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$164.07. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02.
About WSP Global (Get Rating)
WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.
