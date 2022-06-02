WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Raised to C$185.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$183.85.

TSE:WSP traded up C$4.18 on Thursday, hitting C$150.76. The stock had a trading volume of 146,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,046. The stock has a market cap of C$17.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$150.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$164.07. WSP Global has a 52-week low of C$130.65 and a 52-week high of C$187.94.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 6.4400001 EPS for the current year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

