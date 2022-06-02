WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. WW International reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WW International will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE WW opened at $7.46 on Thursday. WW International has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

