Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,896. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

