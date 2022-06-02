Xerox Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,689 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,369% compared to the average daily volume of 115 put options.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. Xerox’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares in the company, valued at $587,992,041.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares in the company, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Xerox by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

