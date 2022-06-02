Yandex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,814 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the typical daily volume of 118 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YNDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Yandex by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Yandex by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

