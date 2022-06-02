Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $207,973,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,361,000 after buying an additional 324,770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 97.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 132,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. Avantor has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

