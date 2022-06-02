Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.38. Dropbox posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. 3,413,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,779. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.13.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $58,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,586 shares of company stock worth $1,968,511. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

