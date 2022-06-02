Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will post $164.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.20 million to $172.89 million. Lightspeed Commerce posted sales of $115.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year sales of $752.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.30 million to $770.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $982.84 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lightspeed Commerce.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

LSPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of LSPD opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.04.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.