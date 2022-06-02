Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $954.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) will announce $954.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $969.90 million and the lowest is $921.51 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $866.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $368,550.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSM traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,697. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

