Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Navient posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc bought 315,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter worth $93,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Navient has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.