Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will announce $26.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.65 million and the lowest is $26.39 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) posted sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.60 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $204.61 million, with estimates ranging from $202.76 million to $206.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

OLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after acquiring an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLK opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.95. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.66.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

