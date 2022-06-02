Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.28). Sabre posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SABR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.55. 5,787,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091,878. Sabre has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

