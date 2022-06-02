Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to Announce $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) will post $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.77. Tenaris reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on TS. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Tenaris by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenaris by 3.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.90. 126,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,176. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

