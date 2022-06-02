Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.80. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WNS by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WNS by 243.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of WNS by 1,957.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 67.6% during the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 28,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of WNS by 145.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

