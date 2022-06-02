Zacks: Analysts Expect Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.98 million.

ARHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

In other Arhaus news, Director Albert T. Adams bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $148,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 132,918 shares of company stock valued at $814,354 and have sold 89,451 shares valued at $538,149. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,092,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $2,402,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARHS stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.93. 2,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,223. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

