Zacks: Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheniere Energy Partners.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on CQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CQP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 230,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,316. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.