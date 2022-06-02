Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. CVB Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at $604,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 259,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.37. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.