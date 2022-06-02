Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. CVB Financial also reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. CVB Financial’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

CVBF stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $150,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 171.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $356,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

