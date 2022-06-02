Zacks: Analysts Expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Guess’ reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guess’.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on GES shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Guess’ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

GES opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.92. Guess’ has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $29.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Guess’ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess’ Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess’ (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.