Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.19). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $146.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $31.62.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.