Zacks: Analysts Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to announce $4.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. Moderna reported earnings of $6.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.40. 3,564,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,498. The stock has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. Moderna has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.75.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,305 shares of company stock worth $49,019,497. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

