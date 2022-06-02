Zacks: Analysts Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New Mountain Finance.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.