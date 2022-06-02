Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $943.16 Million

Analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will report sales of $943.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $956.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $933.40 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $860.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $3.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $156,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Option Care Health by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

