Zacks: Analysts Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.16. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after buying an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 1,457,158 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $24,838,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,994. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.