Zacks: Analysts Expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.46 Billion

Analysts expect Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) to report $16.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $16.65 billion. Raytheon Technologies reported sales of $15.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full year sales of $68.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.75 billion to $68.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.71 billion to $74.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 37.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $6,618,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $94.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.07. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

