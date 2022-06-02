Zacks: Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Announce -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.57). SCYNEXIS posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

SCYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SCYX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $67.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.04.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,068 shares in the company, valued at $816,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS (Get Rating)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.