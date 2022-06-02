Zacks: Analysts Expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semrush will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of SEMR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.28. 221,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,548. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.60 and a beta of 2.53.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

