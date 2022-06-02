Zacks: Analysts Expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. Sportsman’s Warehouse reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 2,070,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $384.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

