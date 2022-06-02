Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$0.79 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.62). Achieve Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($2.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

ACHV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:ACHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

