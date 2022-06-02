Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.35 Million

Equities analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $8.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. BrainsWay reported sales of $7.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $35.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $36.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.07 million, with estimates ranging from $40.20 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million.

BWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 million, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 58,172 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 70,111 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

