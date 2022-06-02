Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will announce $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.06. First Financial reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.60 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on THFF. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. 65,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.57. First Financial has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $557.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THFF. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 795.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

