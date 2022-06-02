Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.44 billion and the lowest is $3.34 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper posted sales of $3.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

