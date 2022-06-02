Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.58). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 725,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.