Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.58). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 224,057 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,183,849.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,221.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 384,157 shares of company stock worth $6,265,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KYMR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 725,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $69.12.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

