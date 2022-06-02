Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $36.93 million. Mitek Systems reported sales of $31.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $141.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.50 million to $142.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $161.50 million, with estimates ranging from $161.00 million to $161.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

MITK stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.15 million, a P/E ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 333,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,326,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 194,968 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

