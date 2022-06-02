Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ earnings. NovaGold Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NovaGold Resources.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NG opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

