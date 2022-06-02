Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $51.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.30 million to $52.50 million. Telos posted sales of $52.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $235.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.50 million to $246.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $273.97 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $281.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Telos had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Telos from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $9.34 on Thursday. Telos has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Telos by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

